Australia announces squad for T20I series against New Zealand

Australia has named a 14-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to take place in Mount Maunganui next month. The squad sees the return of allrounder Marcus Stoinis, who makes a much-anticipated comeback after a year-long absence from the national team.

Stoinis, who retired from One-Day Internationals earlier this year and has been without a central or state contract, last played for Australia in late 2024. His return adds depth to the middle order and brings valuable experience to the team.

The squad also includes Mitchell Owen, who missed the recent series against South Africa due to concussion, and Matthew Short, who has recovered from a side strain. However, Captain Pat Cummins will be resting for this series as he manages a back injury ahead of the Ashes series later this year. Fast bowler Nathan Ellis will also be unavailable due to paternity leave, while Cameron Green has been excluded to focus on regaining his bowling rhythm in Sheffield Shield cricket.

Xavier Bartlett earns a recall, but allrounder Aaron Hardie, who was a last-minute replacement in the South Africa series, is not included. The absence of Mitchell Starc, who recently retired from T20 internationals, opens up space for other fast bowlers. Left-arm bowler Ben Dwarshuis, who impressed in the Caribbean and against South Africa, remains in contention.

The T20I series will begin on October 1 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with the second and third matches scheduled for October 3 and 4 at the same venue.

Australia squad for the New Zealand T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Fixtures:

First T20I: October 1, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Second T20I: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Third T20I: October 4, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui