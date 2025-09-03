Asif Ali announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan middle-order batter Asif Ali has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to his career with the national team. The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, describing representing Pakistan as the “greatest honour” of his life.

“Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life, and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter,” Asif wrote in his farewell message. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his teammates, coaches, fans, and family for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Asif also reflected on the challenges he faced, particularly during the 2019 World Cup when his daughter tragically passed away just before the tournament. He thanked those who stood by him during moments of joy and sorrow, including his family’s support during that difficult time.

Throughout his career, Asif Ali represented Pakistan in 58 T20 internationals and 21 One-Day Internationals, accumulating 959 runs and three half-centuries. He was known for his explosive power-hitting, playing key innings during Pakistan’s 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, including match-winning knocks against New Zealand and Afghanistan that helped propel the team to the semi-finals. Asif was also part of the squad that finished as runners-up in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

His last appearance for Pakistan came in 2023 during the Asian Games against Bangladesh.