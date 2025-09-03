Air Chief, Turkish counterpart vow to expand defence ties, modern warfare cooperation

Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu highlights deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye

Terms arrival of first batch of Turkish cadets at PAF Academy Asghar Khan a significant milestone

Both sides reaffirm commitment to joint training, exercises, and multi-domain operations

Turkish Air Chief praises PAF’s operational readiness, expressing keen interest in PAF’s tested multi-domain warfare strategies

ISLAMABAD: Commander Turkish Air Force, General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), where the two held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional security environment, progress in ongoing defence collaboration, and prospects for joint engagement in emerging domains of modern warfare, according to the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at Air Headquarters Islamabad, General Kadioglu, accompanied by a high-level Turkish delegation, was accorded a warm and cordial welcome. A smartly turned-out PAF contingent presented him with a Guard of Honour, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, anchored in shared religious beliefs, aspirations, and strategic alignment.

He termed the arrival of the first batch of Turkish cadets at PAF Academy Asghar Khan a significant milestone, marking a new chapter in the fraternal bond between the two air forces, the ISPR said.

The development, he said, reflected mutual trust and a shared vision of nurturing the next generation of air warriors. Both commanders reaffirmed their resolve to deepen cooperation in joint training, mutual exercises, and multi-domain operations.

Gen Kadioglu commended PAF’s operational excellence under the Air Chief’s leadership, particularly during the recent conflict with India, praising its high state of readiness and resolute defence of national sovereignty. He expressed strong interest in learning from PAF’s tested operational strategies and multi-domain warfare methodology, the ISPR statement said.

The Turkish Air Force leadership also conveyed its intent to study operational lessons from the Pakistan-India military standoff to strengthen its own doctrine and improve preparedness.

Gen Kadioglu further appreciated the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP), lauding PAF’s strides in aerospace innovation, technological advancement, and operational self-reliance.

Both sides reiterated their determination to learn from each other’s experiences and move forward as a cohesive team, building on shared knowledge and operational expertise, the ISPR added.

The visit of the Commander Turkish Air Force to Air Headquarters symbolized the mutual resolve of Pakistan and Turkiye to strengthen strategic cooperation, reinforce bilateral defence ties, and promote enduring institutional linkages between the two brotherly nations’ armed forces.