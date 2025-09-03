6 soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed as attack on FC Bannu HQ thwarted: ISPR

Indian-sponsored khwarij also rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, and suicide blast damaged adjacent civilian infrastructure: ISPR

BANNU: Six soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Tuesday, the military’s media wing said late on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued tonight by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “During the early hours of September 2, 2025, in a cowardly terrorist attack, khwarij belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khwarij targeted FC Headquarters in Bannu district.”

“The Indian-sponsored kharjis attempted to breach the perimeter security. However, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of our own troops. In their desperation, the kharjis rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. The suicide blast resulted in the partial collapse of the perimeter wall and damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure, inflicting injuries on three innocent civilians.”

The ISPR statement said that in a display of “unwavering courage and professional excellence,” troops engaged the terrorists with precision and eliminated all five of them. The ISPR said six soldiers belonging to the FC and Pakistan Army were martyred in the intense exchange of fire after “putting up a heroic fight.”

RPO Bannu and DPO Bannu are leading from the front in the fierce clash at FC Lines, Bannu.

The ISPR said the clearance operation in the area would continue and the perpetrators of the “heinous and cowardly act” would be brought to justice.

“The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs,” it concluded.

Over the past few months, multiple areas of KP—including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur—have seen a series of attacks, particularly targeting police personnel in Bannu.

Earlier in the day, Bannu Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan informed the media that five policemen were injured during the operation that was led by Bannu District Police Officer Saleem Abbas inside the FC lines.

On the other hand, KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed told a media briefing that police, army and FC personnel swiftly responded to the attack and killed four terrorists within an hour of the attack and later the fifth was also eliminated.

The KP IG said that a clearance and search operation was carried out at the site. The operation’s conclusion was later confirmed by RPO Khan.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming surge in terrorism, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, since the TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022.

Last month, police in a joint operation with security forces in Hoveed and Wazirabad areas of Bannu arrested “14 terrorist facilitators” and destroyed their hideouts.

On August 3, a police constable was martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Bannu, where an exchange of fire also left three terrorists dead and three policemen injured.

In July, terrorists used a quadcopter to attack a police station in Miryan, Bannu, making it the fifth such attack at the installation in a month.

According to data released by the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country witnessed an alarming spike in militant violence in August this year, registering a 74 percent increase in militant attacks compared to July, becoming the “deadliest month in over a decade“.