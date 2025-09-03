World

33,000 pages of Epstein records released

By Agencies
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 15: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

NEW YORK: A Republican-led US House of Representatives committee on September 2 said it released more than 33,000 pages of files on the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The materials released on Tuesday included at least eight videos of apparent police interviews with victims, several of which were timestamped from 2005 and 2006.

In one video, a girl confessed that Epstein paid her $350 for a massage when she was 17 years old.

“He has the girls take off their clothes and give him a massage,” said the girl..

The case of Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, has caused a political headache for Republican President Donald Trump, after many of his supporters embraced a slew of conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein.

A July Reuters/Ipsos poll found that majorities of Americans and of Trump’s Republicans believe the government is hiding details on the case. The Epstein files remain a sensitive political issue heading into the 2026 election cycle.

