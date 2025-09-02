Xi, Putin, Kim meet in Beijing as Trump watches on

BEIJING: In a show of solidarity with the aggressors in Europe’s worst war in 80 years, China’s Xi Jinping will convene with his Russian and North Korean counterparts for the first time as Donald Trump and other Western leaders watch from afar.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un’s visit to Beijing for a massive military parade this week underscore the Chinese president’s influence over authoritarian regimes intent on redefining the Western-led global order, while Trump’s isolationist stance strains long-standing US alliances.

The gathering of what Western analysts have dubbed the ‘Axis of Upheaval’ could build on a mutual defence pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.

Kim crossed into China early on Tuesday aboard his special train, en route to the capital Beijing. Xi and Putin, meanwhile, gathered at the Great Hall of the People for a meeting with Mongolia’s leader expected to touch on a vast gas pipeline project and bilateral talks.

Putin thanked his “dear friend” Xi for the warm welcome and said the close communication showed Russia’s relations with China were at an “unprecedentedly high level”, according to a video of the talks posted on the Kremlin’s official Telegram messaging app.

“We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics,” Xi told a gathering of more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries at a summit on Monday, a thinly veiled swipe at his geopolitical rival across the Pacific Ocean.

Xi also held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, resetting strained bilateral ties, as Trump ratcheted up trade pressure on New Delhi over its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday called the summit “performative” and accused China and India of being “bad actors” by fueling Russia’s three-and-a-half-year war with Ukraine.

At a time when Trump is touting his peacemaking credentials, any new concentration of military power in the East that includes Russia will ring alarm bells for the West.

“Trilateral military exercises between Russia, China and North Korea seem nearly inevitable,” wrote Youngjun Kim, an analyst at the US-based National Bureau of Asian Research, in March, citing how the conflict in Ukraine has pushed Moscow and Pyongyang closer together.

“Until a few years ago, China and Russia were important partners in imposing international sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and missile tests… (they) are now potential military partners of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea during a crisis on the Korean peninsula,” he added, using the diplomatically isolated country’s official name.

Kim is an important stakeholder in the conflict in Ukraine: the North Korean leader has supplied over 15,000 troops to support Putin’s war.

In 2024, he also hosted the Russian leader in Pyongyang – the first summit of its kind in 24 years – in a move widely interpreted as a snub to Xi and an attempt to ease his pariah status by reducing North Korea’s dependence on China.

About 600 North Korean soldiers have died fighting for Russia in the Kursk region, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency, which believes Pyongyang is planning another deployment.

Putin also told the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin that a “fair balance in the security sphere” must be restored, shorthand for Russia’s criticism of the eastward expansion of NATO and European Security.

His visit to Beijing and expected meeting with Xi and Kim may offer clues to Putin’s intentions.