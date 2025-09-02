Victoria Beckham breaks down over family turmoil and son’s departure

Victoria Beckham has been visibly struggling with family issues, particularly in light of her son Brooklyn’s strained relationship with her and his wife, Nicola Peltz. An inside source recently shared the emotional toll it has taken on the former Spice Girl, revealing the depth of her pain.

According to the source speaking to Heat World, the ongoing tension between Victoria and Brooklyn, stemming from Nicola’s decision not to wear Victoria’s wedding dress collection at her wedding, has intensified the family’s struggles. The renewal of Brooklyn and Nicola’s vows added more fuel to the fire, leaving Victoria feeling particularly hurt.

“Vic’s trying to stay strong, but it’s caused so much hurt,” the source revealed, adding that Victoria’s emotional state has worsened with news that her son Romeo is planning to move out. At 23, Romeo is looking to gain more independence and create his own space, which adds to his mother’s emotional burden. “He’s been a huge support, but he feels it’s time to move on,” the insider noted.

Victoria Beckham’s tears over family divide

The most heartbreaking moment for Victoria came after the vow renewal ceremony. The source explained that Victoria spent hours on the phone with her mother, deeply upset by the situation. “Vic was heartbroken and spent about two hours crying on the phone to her mum,” the insider shared. She struggled to find the words to express the pain she felt about the situation with Brooklyn and Nicola.

Victoria Beckham’s family drama has been unfolding in the public eye, and it’s clear that the impact on her personal life has been profound. Despite trying to stay strong for her family, the emotional strain of these ongoing tensions is taking its toll.