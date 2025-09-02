Uzbekistan-Pakistan strategic partners in the new era of economic development: Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev has said that Pakistan is a significant strategic partner of Uzbekistan as Uzbekistan has entered into a new era of economic development.

Addressing the participants of a reception held here to mark the 34th Anniversary of Uzbekistan’s Independence here, Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev said that Uzbekistan’s

economy continues to grow at over 6 percent annually, with GDP reaching USD 115 billion last year and projected to exceed USD 130 billion this year.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, as Chief Guest, along with members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business leaders, academics, and distinguished guests. The reception featured Uzbek music, cuisine, and cultural performances, showcasing the vibrant traditions of Uzbekistan.

Welcoming the participants, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan highlighted the significance of Independence Day, describing it as “the heartbeat of the nation” and a moment of pride and unity for every Uzbek citizen.

Reflecting on Uzbekistan’s remarkable progress, the Ambassador noted that under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country has entered a new era – the “New Uzbekistan.” He said that exports of Uzbekistan have climbed to USD 26 billion, while foreign exchange reserves crossed USD 48 billion for the first time.