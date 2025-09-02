Self-defense workshop at FMC inspires confidence, courage, and resilience among women

ISLAMABAD: Fazaia Medical College (FMC), Air University, in collaboration with the Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA) and IFMSA-Pakistan, successfully organised a two-day self-defense workshop that earned wide acclaim from students, faculty, and distinguished professionals.

The event carried more than just training in defensive skills, it sent a strong message of empowerment: women must be equipped with the knowledge, confidence, and courage to safeguard themselves in any circumstance.

The workshop was held under the patronage of Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Tahir Khadim, HI(M), Principal of Fazaia Medical College, who inaugurated the event with an inspiring address. He hailed the initiative as “a shield of confidence” at a time when women face growing challenges in public spaces. “Every participant who walks out of this hall today will be stronger, braver, and better prepared for life,” he said, emphasizing that mental resilience is just as vital as academic achievement for Pakistan’s youth.

Brig (R) Prof Muhammad Mazhar Hussain, SI(M), Vice Principal FMC, described the sessions as transformational. “What we saw here was not merely training, it was transformation. The sight of our daughters blocking, disarming, and defending themselves was a moment of pride. Pakistan needs more of these initiatives, and FMC is proud to lead the way,” he remarked.

The keynote address was delivered by Ms. Qurrat-ul-Ain from the Pakistan Sports Board, who spoke on the theme “Courage is Contagious.” She highlighted how one empowered woman becomes a beacon of hope for many others.

The technical backbone of the workshop was led by PMAA President and Chief Trainer, Anwar Mohiuddin, supported by Vice President Faiza Rashid and co-instructors Sumaiyya, Sarah Gill, Noor-ul-Huda, and Maheen Sheikh. Unlike conventional martial arts demonstrations, the workshop focused on real-world tactics: knife disarming, pistol defense, pressure-point strikes, and situational awareness.

“Self-defense is not about aggression; it is about survival and dignity,” Anwar explained. “Every young woman here is learning not just moves, but how to protect her future.” Students from premier institutions including NUST, FAST, NDU, Bahria University, Air University, IIUI, Federal Medical & Dental College, and FMC participated enthusiastically, many experiencing such training for the first time.

The event was further distinguished by the presence of Ms Aisha Farrukh, Manager Flight Services, and Ms Sonaina Younus, Manager Flight Operations at Serene Air, who attended as special guests. Both expressed admiration for the initiative. Ms Aisha Farrukh praised the trainers’ professionalism and the students’ confidence, adding, “Safety is paramount in aviation, and it must be the same in everyday life. Self-defense should be part of every institution’s curriculum.”

She also announced that Serene Air, in collaboration with PMAA, will launch specialized self-defense training for its female crew and office staff in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Echoing her colleague, Ms Sonaina Younus said, “This initiative is inspiring. These students are not just learning defense, they are learning courage. Such programs must be celebrated and expanded nationwide.”

The workshop concluded with a grand ceremony where certificates and prizes were distributed by FMC leadership and PMAA trainers. In his closing remarks, Anwar Mohiuddin urged continuity: “This is not the end but the beginning of a movement. Every participant here is now an ambassador of courage. Spread this knowledge to your families and communities; that is how we build a stronger Pakistan.”