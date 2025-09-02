QAT leader Ayaz Latif Palijo accuses PPP of aiding Indus river “bandits”

Ayaz Latif Palijo, the chief of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT), has criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for allegedly collaborating with the “bandits of the Indus” and misleading the people of Sindh on critical water issues. During a meeting with the Sindhi community and various delegations at the residence of Mahmood Dahri, head of the Shah Latif Cultural Institute in Houston, Palijo expressed deep concerns about the future of Sindh, emphasizing that the PPP’s policies are contributing to the gradual desertification of the region.

Palijo underscored the importance of the Indus River, calling it the lifeblood of Sindh’s 5,000-year-old civilization. He argued that any attack on the river, including blocking its flow or diverting its course, is an attack on the very foundation of Sindh. He also criticized the destruction of forests, land, seas, and mountains, as well as environmental degradation, which he believes threatens both the region and the country as a whole.

According to Palijo, there is a growing conspiracy to label Sindh as an enemy territory, with plans to divide the province and seize its lands and resources. This, he said, would be done under the guise of corporate farming and agricultural projects. He warned that the PPP’s policies aim to undermine the agricultural economy and keep the people of Sindh in a state of perpetual struggle.

Palijo accused the government of using elections as a tool to suppress Sindh’s rights and resources. He lamented the rising poverty, hunger, and insecurity in Sindh, particularly in rural areas and informal settlements, where people are battling for basic necessities. He pointed out that corruption, feudalism, extremism, and criminality have become entrenched in both urban and rural Sindh, making life difficult for the youth, women, children, and minorities.

The QAT leader called for an immediate halt to the seizure of land and water under the pretext of agricultural projects, and urged political parties to abandon their divisive and extremist politics in the pursuit of power. He also demanded accountability from the parties elected to represent Sindh, who he believes have failed the people and turned a blind eye to their grievances.

Palijo made it clear that Sindh’s water, land, and resources are non-negotiable and cannot be taken by force. He also called for the deportation of illegal immigrants from Pakistan, emphasizing that the country’s future hinges on tackling terrorism, corruption, and internal divisions. According to Palijo, the key to national progress lies in promoting equality, justice, and tolerance, not in fear and repression.

In addition to addressing domestic issues, Palijo highlighted Pakistan’s current economic struggles and the threat of terrorism, urging the nation to join the global community in fighting extremism and fostering development. He appealed to overseas Pakistanis to contribute towards the advancement of equality, education, healthcare, and merit-based opportunities.

The gathering in Houston also saw the presence of local Sindhi community representatives, including Mahmood Dahri, who shared in Palijo’s concerns for the future of Sindh and Pakistan.