PM Shehbaz, President Putin agree to strengthen bilateral ties, deepen cooperation

  • Premier Shehbaz hails Putin’s Putin’s personal commitment and interest in improving ties between Pakistan and Russia
  • Highlights trade corridor linking Russia to South Asian States through Pakistan as key to prosperity
  • Both leaders review progress since Astana meeting; protocols signed in agriculture, steel, energy, transport
  • Shehbaz accepts invitation to attend SCO Heads of Government Summit in November
  • Putin calls Pakistan a “traditional partner in Asia” and values cooperation at UN, SCO platforms
  • Stresses boosting bilateral trade, offers condolences over flood losses, praises Pakistan’s resilience

BEIJING, CHINA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation across diverse sectors.

The two leaders met in Beijing on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of States summit, which concluded a day earlier. Their engagement followed a series of high-level contacts in recent months aimed at expanding multi-sector collaboration between the two countries.

Addressing the Russian president, Prime Minister Shehbaz said relations between Pakistan and Russia had improved in recent years due to Putin’s personal commitment and interest. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to enhance ties, noting that after their meeting in Astana last year, both countries had witnessed a flurry of high-level visits and signed protocols covering agriculture, iron and steel, energy, and transport sectors.

The premier also highlighted the importance of a trade corridor connecting Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, stressing that the initiative would boost regional connectivity and prosperity. Expressing gratitude for Russia’s support, he termed it “a balancing act in the region.”

PM Shehbaz underlined that Pakistan respected Russia’s relations with India but sought to establish strong and complementary ties of its own. He described President Putin as a “dynamic leader” and assured him of Pakistan’s commitment to work closely for mutually beneficial relations that would contribute to regional peace and development.

Responding to Putin’s invitation to attend the SCO Heads of Government Summit in November, the prime minister said he looked forward to participating.

Meanwhile, President Putin said Pakistan had always been a traditional partner for Russia in Asia and remained so. “We cherish these ties and have agreed to intensify our bilateral relations,” he remarked. He emphasized the need to enhance bilateral trade and address related challenges.

The Russian president also expressed condolences to the people and government of Pakistan over losses from recent floods and natural disasters, voicing optimism that the country would overcome such challenges under PM Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

Putin further noted that cooperation between the two countries extended to inter-parliamentary exchanges and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, where Pakistan currently serves as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated Putin’s leadership in promoting bilateral ties, recalling that their Astana meeting in 2023 had set the momentum for closer cooperation. He expressed confidence that both countries would continue to advance collaboration, particularly in commerce and trade, pointing out that Pakistan-Russia trade volume had risen last year following Islamabad’s import of oil from Moscow.

