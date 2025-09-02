PM Shehbaz orders swift restoration of power, roads and full coordination in flood relief

Premier Shehbaz chairs flood relief review meeting from Beijing, orders urgent action in Punjab and Sindh

NDMA chief giving briefing on high flood levels in Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej, informing Panjnad wave to hit Guddu by Sept 6

Details efforts Rescue 1122, Army, Rangers and NGOs engaged in joint operations across Punjab and Sindh

BEIJING: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure swift restoration of power supply, road links, and full coordination among all institutions in the ongoing flood rescue and relief operations across the country.

Chairing a review meeting on the flood situation from Beijing, the prime minister stressed urgent measures to assist affected families, relocate them to safe areas, and rehabilitate damaged infrastructure. He instructed the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Energy to take immediate steps to restore communication and electricity transmission systems in flood-hit regions.

The meeting was briefed by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and senior officials from relevant institutions, who joined via video link from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding the flood situation in Pakistan, from Beijing. pic.twitter.com/tqmbhMP5pX — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 2, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar participated from Beijing.

The prime minister emphasized that Punjab and Sindh must be prioritized in relief and recovery operations. He directed NDMA to maintain close coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and provide all possible assistance to provincial administrations. He also ordered the swift search and recovery of citizens missing due to the floods.

Authorities informed the meeting that high flood levels are being continuously monitored in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers. Regulation of dams and barrages is ongoing, with critical sites identified at Trimmu, Balloki, Sidhnai, G.S. Wala, and Sulemanki.

A severe flood wave is expected at Panjnad following inflows from the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers, with forecasts indicating its arrival at Guddu Barrage by September 6 afternoon. The situation is under strict observation, and NDMA is assisting the Sindh government in making necessary arrangements.

The meeting was further told that rescue operations are actively underway with coordinated efforts by Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army, Rangers, NGOs, and PDMAs. Relief convoys are being dispatched to affected districts, while restoration of damaged electricity infrastructure is progressing rapidly.

The prime minister paused his official engagements in Beijing to chair the meeting on the ongoing monsoon spell, flood situation, and relief efforts.