PIMS report flags minor health issues for Imran Khan during Adiala Jail check-up

ISLAMABAD: The medical report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has highlighted ear and dental issues, though his overall health remains satisfactory, according to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Medical Board.

The board, which has been monitoring Khan’s condition since October 2024, recommended supportive management for his teeth and ear sensitivity during its latest examination at Adiala Jail. Specialists have been observing his ear problem since January 2024.

The report confirmed that aside from these concerns, Khan’s general health was deemed stable. His personal physician, Dr Faisal Sultan, was also part of the examination process, carried out under court directives.

The most recent check-up was conducted in line with the Islamabad High Court’s October 25, 2024, order directing the PIMS executive director to constitute a medical board to oversee Khan’s health.