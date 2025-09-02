NATIONAL

No one to be allowed to disrespect court: CJP

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Khan Afridi on Tuesday warned that no one would be permitted to show disrespect to the court, stressing that leniency would not be extended in such matters.

He made the remarks while heading a three-member bench hearing a case related to the alleged non-payment of default rent against a fictitious tenant.

During proceedings, the chief justice advised the petitioner’s counsel to withdraw the case, cautioning that “if they pursue this matter, there will be a problem.” He also asked whether the petitioner was present, to which the lawyer responded that she was living abroad and could be contacted if required.

The CJP directed the lawyer to submit the petitioner’s identification documents, including her CNIC and passport. The lawyer sought a day’s time to comply.

The real owner of the disputed property also appeared in court and produced the house registry. Pointing to contradictions, the CJP remarked: “They say they are living in this house, while you say the owner is someone else. We will not allow anyone to disrespect the court.”

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that anyone disobeying court orders should face legal action. The chief justice responded, “We will see against whom the case should be filed.”

The Supreme Court reserved its decision, indicating that an appropriate order would be issued in due course.

