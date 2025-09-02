NA Speaker commends Lahore Qalandars’ role in promoting youth, women in sports

Over 100,000 youth trained under Lahore Qalandars’ Player Development Program so far: Atif Rana

LAHORE: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday met Atif Rana, CEO and owner of Lahore Qalandars, to discuss the franchise’s initiatives aimed at youth engagement and sports development across Pakistan.

During the meeting, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq lauded Lahore Qalandars for their dedicated efforts in promoting sports, especially among the country’s youth and women. He emphasised that healthy and constructive activities for young people are essential for securing a bright future for the nation.

“There is no shortage of talent among Pakistani youth,” remarked the Speaker, while appreciating the franchise’s commitment to grassroots development and talent discovery. He particularly praised Lahore Qalandars’ efforts in providing equal opportunities for women in sports, describing the initiative as a progressive and much-needed step in national sports development.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana briefed the Speaker on the franchise’s extensive Player Development Program, under which more than 100,000+ young individuals have been trained so far. He highlighted that special focus is being placed on youth from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring their inclusion in mainstream sports through regular camps and competitions.

Speaking about women’s participation, Mr Rana revealed that women’s cricket talent hunt programs have been conducted in over 25 cities across Pakistan, opening doors for aspiring female athletes to pursue careers in professional cricket. “The core mission of Lahore Qalandars is to provide opportunities for the common people in sports and entertainment,” said Rana, reaffirming the franchise’s commitment to inclusivity and national integration through sports.

Mr Rana expressed gratitude to the NA Speaker for his encouragement and support, saying that his appreciation serves as a source of motivation not only for him but also for every young player associated with the Qalandars’ programs. “Our dream is to build a healthy and prosperous Pakistan by empowering youth and women from every corner of the country through sports,” he added.