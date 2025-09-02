Jacob Elordi has tense encounter with security at Venice Film Festival red carpet | Video

At the 82nd Venice Film Festival, star Jacob Elordi found himself at the center of a minor drama on August 30 during the world premiere of Frankenstein. The Euphoria actor, who is in Venice to promote the much-anticipated film, had a brief but heated exchange with a festival security guard.

While greeting fans and taking photos at the red carpet event, Elordi was seen telling the guard, “I’m going to take a picture right here,” before snapping, “Don’t ever tell me what to do.” A video of the incident quickly went viral on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions from viewers.

Some fans supported Elordi, praising his kindness as he posed for pictures with fans. However, others criticized the actor for his tone, suggesting that the security guard was simply doing his job. One commenter on TikTok wrote, “That was really super rude of Elordi,” while another added, “It was a little disrespectful towards the security guard.”

Despite the brief clash, Elordi continued with his fan interactions before heading into the screening of Frankenstein. The actor looked dashing in a black suit and bowtie and joined fellow cast members, including Oscar Isaac and Guillermo del Toro, for the screening, which concluded with a powerful 13-minute standing ovation. The emotional moment brought Elordi to tears.

In Frankenstein, Elordi stars as the iconic monster, with Isaac portraying Victor Frankenstein and Mia Goth playing his love interest. Elordi recently shared at the press conference that the role felt deeply personal to him, saying, “The creature that’s on-screen in this movie is the sort of purest form of myself. He’s more me than I am.”



