GGI biggest highlight of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, says China FM

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that President Xi proposed the GGI, which is the biggest highlight of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, and elevated the summit into a landmark event guiding the future of humanity.

Jiakun responded to a question about the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, which has sparked strong and widespread resonance within the international community and that leaders of the SCO member states and representatives from various countries have expressed that the GGI contributes Chinese wisdom and provides Chinese solutions for building a more just and equitable global governance system, injecting strong momentum for all countries to move toward a community with a shared future for humanity.

This year marks both the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the UN, making it a pivotal year for global governance. The initiative proposed by President Xi meets the common aspirations of people around the world and addresses the urgent needs of today’s world, Guo said.

Since its announcement, it has been welcomed and supported by leaders of participating countries and heads of international organizations in the summit, and it will surely receive even more active responses and broader recognition from the international community, he noted.

The core ideas of the GGI clarify the principles, methods, and pathways needed to reform and improve global governance, the spokesperson continued.

Sovereign equality is the primary prerequisite, the international rule of law is the fundamental guarantee, multilateralism is the basic path, people-centered approach is the value orientation, and focusing on taking real actions is the important principle. These elements are consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. They will help countries, relying on the UN and other multilateral mechanisms, to promote reform and development in global governance in keeping with the times and to respond more effectively to contemporary challenges, Guo said.

The spokesperson noted that the GGI is another important public good that China contributes to the world, following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Each of these four global initiatives has its own focus, and is not contradictory to each other, injecting stability and certainty into a turbulent world from different perspectives, while highlighting China’s sense of responsibility and role in international affairs, Guo said.

We will strengthen communication and coordination with the United Nations and all parties to jointly implement the Global Governance Initiative, promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system, and work together toward a community with a shared future for humanity, he concluded.