CM Maryam leads round-the-clock relief drive for flood victims across Punjab

CM directs door-to-door food delivery, dry ration supply and livestock fodder in affected districts

Police spokesperson says more than 257,000 people, over 320,000 livestock rescued and shifted to safer areas

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s administration is actively engaged in round-the-clock relief efforts across the province, with food being provided to thousands of flood victims in relief camps during morning, afternoon, and evening meals.

The chief minister has been personally monitoring the operations, receiving constant reports from concerned authorities. Provincial ministers, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners have been visiting camps to supervise and serve food, while rescue teams are delivering meals door-to-door in submerged areas using boats. Authorities briefed her that food is also being distributed to thousands of families sheltering in their homes within flood-affected regions.

On the CM’s directives, dry rations have also been dispatched to flood victims across Punjab. She instructed rescue teams to ensure that no affected person is left without food. Officials informed her that breakfast arrangements have been made for families in relief camps at Dhakar Farm Pakpattan, Fazil Shah Khanewal, Sahiwal, and other locations.

Fodder for livestock is being supplied in Burewala and other flood-hit areas, while rations and food are being distributed across all tehsils of Bahawalnagar district along the river belt. She added that milk is also being provided to infants in relief camps at Tehsil Shujaabad, along with food supplies in flood-affected areas of Kabirwala.

Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved special arrangements to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious devotion across the province. She directed that flood victims be made part of the celebrations, with universities, colleges, and schools organizing Milad gatherings and special prayers for national safety and the well-being of affected families.

Punjab police rescue and relief operation continues

Meanwhile, on the CM’s instructions, the Punjab Police rescue and relief operations are continuing at full scale in flood-hit districts. Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the force remains on high alert to support flood victims.

According to the police spokesperson, more than 257,000 people have been rescued so far, including 104,000 men, 76,426 women, and 77,107 children. In addition, over 320,000 livestock, worth millions of rupees, have been shifted to safer areas. Flood-hit families taking shelter in camps are being provided with security, food, and other necessities of life.

The Punjab IG Police instructed officers to leave no stone unturned in protecting lives and property. He added that Punjab Police are working in close coordination with PDMA, district administration, Rescue 1122, and other agencies to ensure effective relief operations. More than 15,000 police officers and personnel, supported by over 700 vehicles and 40 boats, are taking part in the rescue mission.