Buckingham Palace confirms Prince William’s inheritance details amid Royal transition rumors

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry will not inherit Althorp House, the historic estate where Princess Diana spent her childhood and where she is buried. Despite being a significant part of Diana’s legacy, the iconic estate will pass to her nephew, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Althorp House, a sprawling estate of 13,000 acres in Northamptonshire, has been in the Spencer family for over five centuries. Known for its marble floors, magnificent halls, and an impressive library, it holds deep personal and historical significance. While many might have assumed Diana’s sons would inherit the property, the estate’s succession follows the tradition of male primogeniture, which means the eldest male heir is entitled to inherit.

Louis Spencer, Diana’s 31-year-old nephew, is the heir to the estate, a fact that has stirred curiosity among royal watchers. Unlike his cousins, Louis has largely remained out of the media spotlight, choosing to pursue a career as an actor under the stage name Louis Lyons. His decision to stay away from public attention contrasts with his more well-known sisters, including Lady Kitty Spencer, who has become a familiar face in the fashion world.

While Prince William and Harry won’t inherit the house, it remains a site of great emotional significance. The estate is home to an oval lake with an island, where Diana’s final resting place is located, offering a private space for her children to visit.

Though Althorp is now open to the public during the summer months, Diana’s spirit continues to be felt within its walls, ensuring her legacy lives on despite the estate passing to a new generation.