Bahrain Defence Chief, Naval Chief pledge stronger maritime and defence cooperation

Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlights Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime stability

Lt Gen Al Nuaimi commends Pakistan Navy’s professionalism, vows enhanced joint security efforts

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Staff Bahrain Defence Force Lt General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, the military’s media wing reported on Tuesday.

On arrival, the visiting dignitary was warmly received by the Naval Chief, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, with a focus on regional maritime security and prospects for expanding cooperation in defence, training, and joint maritime security operations, the ISPR said.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote maritime stability through initiatives such as Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Lt Gen Al Nuaimi praised Pakistan Navy’s professional competence and its commitment to collaborative efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen and diversify the scope of the existing bilateral defence partnership, the statement said.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy longstanding cordial ties, with robust naval collaboration, particularly in maritime security and professional training. The visit is expected to further deepen bilateral defence relations and enhance cooperation in regional security initiatives.

Earlier, on Monday, Lt Gen Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Chief of Staff Bahrain Defence Force, paid an official visit to Air Headquarters Islamabad, where he met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, the ISPR stated in a press release.

The meeting centered on areas of mutual interest and avenues for enhanced cooperation between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained military-to-military engagement, particularly in joint training and collective growth, the ISPR reported.

Upon arrival at Air Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary. The Air Chief extended a gracious welcome, emphasizing that Pakistan and Bahrain share deep-rooted religious and historic ties reflected in exemplary defence cooperation.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu reiterated his resolve to expand bilateral cooperation, especially in joint training and knowledge-sharing initiatives. He underlined Pakistan’s strong diplomatic and defence bonds with Bahrain, anchored in the shared commitment to regional peace, security, and stability.

Lt Gen Al Nuaimi lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and acknowledged the significant strides made by the force in indigenization and technological advancement. Stressing the importance of knowledge-sharing in multi-domain operations to enhance Bahrain Air Force’s operational readiness, he expressed keen interest in learning from PAF’s experience and in initiating joint training programmes for Bahraini pilots and engineers at all levels.

Later, the visiting dignitary toured the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where he was briefed on PAF’s operational capabilities.