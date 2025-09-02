Ahsan Iqbal seeks deeper Pak-China collaboration under CPEC 2.0

TIANJIN: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal visited Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, where he underscored Pakistan’s resolve to seize new opportunities under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0).

Tianjin, a major economic hub in northern China, hosts the country’s largest regional port and is regarded as a leading global financial center.

During meetings and site visits, Ahsan Iqbal said CPEC 2.0 would prioritise industrialisation, renewable energy, and agricultural growth. “There are immense opportunities to strengthen Pakistan’s ports, renewable energy, and livestock sectors through CPEC 2.0,” he said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The minister toured the Huan Sheng New Energy Solar Plant, describing the fully automated facility as “cutting-edge” and praising China’s global leadership in solar innovation. He said Pakistan was ready to adopt similar technologies to meet its energy and sustainability goals. “The future belongs to solar and green energy. We invite Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s growing clean energy market,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal also visited a leading Chinese animal vaccine company, where he explored the possibility of establishing a vaccine production plant in Pakistan. He called livestock “a strong pillar of Pakistan’s agricultural economy” and stressed that improving disease control and boosting meat exports were “critical national goals.”

The minister further outlined plans to set up modern research centres in partnership with China, designed to promote knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and innovation. “With the help of China, we are promoting full cooperation in agricultural biotechnology to improve crop yields, food security, and rural livelihoods,” he said.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to the second phase of CPEC, he said the initiative would build on the infrastructure achievements of Phase I to propel the country toward a more diversified, technologically advanced, and climate-resilient economy.

“We are creating a platform to fully benefit from Chinese technology and experience. Pakistan-China cooperation will reach new heights under CPEC 2.0,” he vowed.