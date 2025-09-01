HEADLINES

Yasmin Rashid challenges ATC verdicts in May 9 cases at LHC

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has filed appeals in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against three separate convictions handed down by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in connection with the May 9 riots.

In her petitions, Dr Rashid argued that the ATC verdicts were not supported by evidence and that the court failed to properly evaluate the facts of the cases. She has asked the LHC to suspend the sentences and order her release until a final judgment is delivered.

Earlier this month, the ATC sentenced Dr Rashid to 10 years’ imprisonment in each of three cases: the attack on Shadman Police Station, an arson incident near Sherpao Bridge, and the burning of vehicles near Jinnah House.

The convictions are part of a broader crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters following violent protests on 9 May, which erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The LHC is expected to take up the appeals in the coming days.

