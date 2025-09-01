UN launches network in Pakistan to fight human trafficking and migrant smuggling

The United Nations has formally launched the Pakistan United Nations Network on Migration (UNNM) to strengthen migration governance and combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling. The initiative marks a major step toward a unified and collaborative approach in addressing challenges linked to irregular migration.

Aligned with global frameworks such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), the network aims to improve policy coherence and integrate migration management into broader development goals. Hundreds of Pakistanis attempt irregular journeys each year in search of better opportunities, with many facing tragic outcomes along the way.

The launch was hosted by UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya, who also inaugurated Pakistan’s first Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund programme. The fund supports national efforts on migration management, human trafficking, and migrant smuggling, bringing together government and civil society in a whole-of-society approach.

The International Organisation for Migration will act as the coordinator and secretariat of the network, while the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan will serve as chair. Speaking at the event, Yahya said the initiative reflects a collective resolve to ensure migration is safe, orderly, and regular.

A video message from Jonathan Prentice, Head of the UN Migration Network Secretariat, congratulated Pakistan for its continued leadership in improving migration governance. The ceremony also featured the story of Moazzam Ali, a migrant who returned from a difficult journey to Europe and was successfully reintegrated in Pakistan. “Life makes us move, but journeys should become easier and more dignified,” he said.

A high-level panel discussion brought together representatives from key ministries, the National Commission for Human Rights, IOM, and civil society organisations to discuss migration governance in an era of complex mobility dynamics. The event concluded with the official launch of the network, reaffirming commitment to multi-stakeholder partnerships for safe and effective migration governance in Pakistan.