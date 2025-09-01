World

Trump says India offered zero tariffs on US goods but calls move too late

By News Desk

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that India has offered to slash tariffs on American goods to zero, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased solidarity with China and Russia during a summit in Beijing.

Calling the US-India trade relationship “one sided,” Trump wrote on Truth Social: “They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago.” The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to his remarks.

The comments come after Washington imposed duties of up to 50 percent on Indian goods, sparking questions about the future of bilateral ties. Trump had earlier threatened tariffs after India refused to halt Russian oil imports despite his pressure campaign to end the war in Ukraine.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, Modi was seen walking hand-in-hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin before joining Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a display of unity. During the meeting, Xi promoted his Global Governance Initiative, calling for a new order that prioritises the Global South.

Modi, on his first trip to China in seven years, agreed with Xi that their countries are “development partners, not rivals,” and discussed improving trade ties. The summit also gave Beijing an opportunity to repair strained relations with New Delhi.

The White House and US State Department have yet to comment on Trump’s remarks or on Modi’s engagements in China.

