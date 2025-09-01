Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak reacts after unexpected fan moment sparks online outrage

Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak found himself at the center of an unexpected fan drama during the US Open, after a man grabbed a hat he had intended to gift a young supporter. The incident occurred shortly after Majchrzak’s intense five-set win over No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov.

As Majchrzak signed autographs and interacted with fans, he offered his hat to a child in the stands. A nearby man holding a tennis ball suddenly took the hat and put it into his wife’s bag, ignoring the child’s protests. The boy shouted, “What are you doing?” but the man appeared indifferent, even pressing a water bottle toward Majchrzak for another autograph.

Majchrzak, unaware the hat had been taken, continued signing. The following day, he posted on Instagram seeking help to locate the young fan. Within an hour, the child was found, prompting Majchrzak to thank the public for their support, remarking on “the power of the internet.”

The incident quickly went viral, with fans condemning the man’s behavior online. Social media users called the act “disgusting” and “unacceptable,” turning what should have been a heartwarming moment into widespread online debate. In the end, the young fan received his hat, giving the story a positive resolution.