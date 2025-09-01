Strong earthquake shakes Islamabad and KP

ISLAMABAD: A powerful earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale struck Islamabad on Monday, sending strong tremors across the capital and several nearby regions.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the quake originated in southeastern Afghanistan, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 15 kilometres.

The shocks were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Murree, and adjoining areas, forcing residents to rush out of their homes and offices in fear. Windows rattled and furniture shook, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Authorities confirmed that no major destruction has been reported so far, though monitoring continues as aftershocks remain a possibility. Rescue teams and local officials are assessing the situation, and citizens have been advised to stay alert and avoid unsafe buildings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.