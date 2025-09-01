NATIONAL

Strong earthquake shakes Islamabad and KP

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A powerful earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale struck Islamabad on Monday, sending strong tremors across the capital and several nearby regions.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the quake originated in southeastern Afghanistan, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 15 kilometres.

The shocks were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Murree, and adjoining areas, forcing residents to rush out of their homes and offices in fear. Windows rattled and furniture shook, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Authorities confirmed that no major destruction has been reported so far, though monitoring continues as aftershocks remain a possibility. Rescue teams and local officials are assessing the situation, and citizens have been advised to stay alert and avoid unsafe buildings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Pakistan, Armenia establish diplomatic ties after decades of estrangement
Heavy rainfall forecast for Islamabad and Punjab districts
News Desk
