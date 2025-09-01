Sindh prepared to face ‘super floods’, says CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the provincial administration is fully prepared to confront an anticipated “super flood” carrying nearly 900,000 cusecs of water, stressing that saving lives remains the government’s top priority.

Speaking at a press conference in Sukkur after visiting Sukkur and Guddu barrages, KK Bund, and other vulnerable points, the chief minister said the rivers were already running at high levels and floodwaters were expected to reach Sindh in about five days after passing through Trimmu Barrage in Jhang.

He warned that the entire katcha area would be inundated in the event of a super flood, but assured that evacuation plans were in place. Detailed maps of populations, households, and livestock had been prepared and shared with district administrations and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), he added.

Murad said the administration’s priority was to protect human lives, livestock, and strengthen bunds at sensitive points. Six high-risk locations along the Indus River had been identified, with KK Bund on the right bank and Shahin Bund on the left bank marked as particularly vulnerable.

The chief minister praised the Pakistan Army and Rangers for their cooperation, noting that 192 boats from the armed forces had already been deployed in katcha areas to support evacuation operations.

He also underlined the need to reinforce embankments and prevent breaches, reiterating that the government was taking every precaution to mitigate the impact of the floods and minimise damage.