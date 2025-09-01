Sindh CM reviews Guddu Barrage, says province preparing for ‘super flood’

Murad Ali Shah warns entire katcha belt could be submerged, evacuation plans in place

Says 192 rescue boats deployed and Pakistan Navy, Army and Rangers assisting provincial govt

CM identifies KK Bund as most dangerous, Shahin Bund on left bank also vulnerable

SUKKUR/KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited Guddu Barrage along with senior provincial ministers and security officials to review the Indus flood situation, warning that the province was preparing for the possibility of a “super flood” of up to 900,000 cusecs.

Accompanied by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal, the CM arrived by helicopter, conducted an aerial survey, and monitored river flows and vulnerable points using detailed maps.

Speaking to reporters, Shah said water levels were currently rising at Ravi and Trimmu. “Although we hope such high volumes will not reach Sindh, we are preparing for a super flood, which means 900,000 cusecs,” he said, warning that such flows would inundate the entire katcha belt.

He said complete evacuation plans for riverine settlements had been prepared, with population data, livestock counts and maps of villages already shared with district administrations for coordination with PDMA. He added that the Pakistan Navy, Army and Rangers were fully supporting the provincial government, while 192 boats had been deployed in katcha areas for rescue operations.

Highlighting the challenges of flood management, Shah said Punjab’s designated breaching points and elevated terrain allowed water to flow back into rivers quickly, but Sindh’s low-lying topography meant embankments had to be protected at all costs. He identified six vulnerable points on the Indus’s right bank, saying the KK Bund was the most dangerous, while Shahin Bund on the left bank could not withstand pressures of 800,000–900,000 cusecs due to its structure.

Water from Trimmu would take five days to reach Sindh, the CM said, urging residents and media to cooperate with authorities during any evacuation.

Shah later inspected the Kashmore-Kandhkot (KK) Bund, reviewed emergency protection measures and met the Pakistan Navy’s response team. He was briefed on the bund’s history, including severe breaches during the 1995 and 2010 floods, and directed continuous monitoring, round-the-clock stone pitching, and uninterrupted machinery use to reinforce the structure.

Calling protection of KK Bund a “collective responsibility and a test for everyone,” Shah stressed its critical role in safeguarding Sindh’s agricultural economy. “Protecting this bund is essential to prevent widespread destruction and loss of life,” he said.