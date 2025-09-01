Rashid Khan’s brother passes away, Pakistan team extends condolences

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan faced a personal tragedy as his elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari, passed away during the ongoing tri-nation T20 series. The Pakistan cricket team, along with Afghan players, offered prayers and condolences following the news.

Pakistan team meets Rashid Khan to offer condolences on the passing of his brother.#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/zh95IrzbUu — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2025

The loss came shortly after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 39 runs in the series opener. Despite his grief, Rashid stepped onto the field and played a quick-fire 39 runs off 16 balls, lifting his team’s morale.

After the match, Pakistan players joined Afghanistan’s squad in paying tribute to Rashid and his family, acknowledging his resilience in continuing to represent his country under difficult circumstances.

Our heartfelt sympathies are with Rashid Khan and his family on the loss of his elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim.



We pray for strength and comfort for him & his family in this moment of sorrow. pic.twitter.com/jgVfOFrGq0 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 1, 2025

Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari was a respected figure in his community, and messages of sympathy have poured in from fans and fellow cricketers. The episode highlighted the close bond and mutual respect between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s cricketing circles, even amid intense competition.



