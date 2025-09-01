Punjab on high alert as India opens Salal Dam; Sindh braces for ‘super flood’

Punjab braces for high flood in Chenab within 24–36 hours after India discharge more water from Salal Dam

Fresh heavy rains forecast from Monday to Wednesday may worsen flooding in over 2,300 inundated villages

Over 1.5 million people displaced, 33 killed, 600,000 evacuated, and crops and livestock destroyed on massive scale

Reservoirs near capacity: Tarbela 100%, Mangla 80%, Indian dams 84–94%, adding pressure downstream

Army, Rescue-1122, and Punjab Police lead largest rescue mission; 90,700 people and 82,200 livestock saved

NDMA issues AJK flood alert; Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Kotli at risk of floods and landslides

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Punjab has been placed on high alert after India opened all spillways of the swollen Salal Dam, raising fears of a high flood in the Chenab River within the next 24 to 36 hours. The threat is compounded by a fresh spell of heavy rainfall forecast from Monday to Wednesday, while Sindh has been warned to prepare for a possible “super flood,” prompting mass evacuations.

Floodwaters from the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are expected to flow into Sindh in the coming days, with officials warning that levels at Guddu and Sukkur barrages could surge up to 900,000 cusecs. A “super flood”—a rare and destructive event—could devastate vast areas if flows intensify.

🚨 انڈیا نے اپنے تمام ڈیم کھول دیئے, پاکستان میں بڑی تباہی کا خطرہ 😢 pic.twitter.com/TkPkoWlsGs — Muhammad Nawaz Khan (@MuhammaddNawaz) August 31, 2025

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has cautioned that fresh downpours from Monday to Wednesday may worsen the already critical flood situation across northeastern, central and southern Punjab.

پیشگی اطلاع: دریائے سندھ میں بھی شدید سیلابی صورتحال کا خطرہ: 3 تا 4 ستمبر تک 9 لاکھ سے 9.5 لاکھ کیوسک ریلے پنجند ہیڈ ورکس سے گزریں گے۔گڈوبیراج پر 5/ 6 ستمبر تک 8 تا 11 لاکھ کیوسک بہاؤ متوقع۔ جوانتہائی اونچے درجے کی سیلابی صورتحال پیدا کرے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/Yz0nhML9DI — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 29, 2025

According to the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin are among the districts at risk of flooding, while conditions may deteriorate in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakkar and Mianwali.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan are also on alert.

این ڈی ایم اے کے این سی او سی نے اسلام آباد اور پنجاب کے مختلف اضلاع میں یکم تا 3 ستمبر تک ممکنہ شدید موسلادھار بارشوں کا الرٹ جاری کر دیا پنجاب کے سیلاب زدہ علاقوں میں متوقع مزید بارشوں کے باعث سیلابی صورتحال میں شدت کا امکان شمال مشرقی، وسطی اور جنوبی پنجاب کے اضلاع متاثر… pic.twitter.com/ibGkYaxbY9 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 31, 2025

Authorities warned that heavy rainfall upstream could trigger flood surges at Marala Headworks, threatening inundation in surrounding areas. Residents in low-lying zones have been urged to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from flood-prone regions.

So far, over 2,300 villages have been submerged, destroying crops on millions of acres and displacing more than 1.5 million people. The devastation stretches from Sialkot to Lahore, Kasur to Bahawalnagar, and Gujrat to Jhang. At least 33 lives have been lost, while more than 600,000 people have been evacuated. Thousands of cattle have perished, road and internet links have collapsed, and floodwaters continue to expand.

In Jhang, 180 villages were inundated as the Chenab burst its banks, forcing rescues by boat. At Head Trimmu, the Chenab’s flow has risen to 260,000 cusecs, while Khanki and Qadirabad remain in high flood. The Ravi has submerged 140 villages in Shujaabad, Multan, while extreme flood levels persist at Head Balloki and Chichawatni. At Jassar, water levels are again rising, while the Sutlej is in extreme flood at Ganda Singh Wala.

In Lahore, 10,000 residents of Theme Park Housing Society remain stranded after the Ravi inundated homes and markets. Floodwaters initially rose to 20 feet before receding to 12 feet.

The PDMA reported the Ravi’s flow had dropped to 80,220 cusecs at Jassar, 77,430 at Siphon, and 76,700 at Shahdara, down from a peak of 220,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Sutlej has burst its banks in Bahawalpur, flooding villages and forcing families to flee without official help. Farmers have urged the government to waive agricultural loans under Kissan Cards and Tractor schemes.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia confirmed that over 2 million people have been affected. “We are focused on saving precious lives,” he said, describing it as the largest rescue operation in Punjab’s history.

Flow at Head Trimmu has reached 361,633 cusecs, though the Sutlej at Kasur shows a decline. He said about 2,200 villages were badly hit. Relief camps are providing shelter and medical aid, but urban flooding has compounded the crisis due to fresh rains.

NDMA continues relief efforts, with food distribution underway in six flood-hit districts. Eight trucks carrying supplies were dispatched to Wazirabad and Hafizabad, following earlier deliveries to Narowal and Sialkot. Preparations are also underway for Chiniot and Jhang.

این ڈی ایم اے کی صوبائی حکومتوں کیساتھ مل کر متاثرہ علاقوں میں امدادی سرگرمیوں جاری ہے۔این ڈی ایم اے نے پنجاب کے 6 اضلاع کیلئے امدادی راشن کی ترسیل کا پلان تیار۔این ڈی ایم اے نے نجی شعبے اور صنعتوں کے تعاون سے قومی وسائل کو بروئے کار لاتے ہوئے امدادی کارروائیاں تیز کر دی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/5rt54kssRZ — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 31, 2025

According to PDMA’s latest report, 2,308 villages have been affected, impacting 1.516 million people. Around 481,000 people have been rescued, while 511 relief camps, 351 medical camps and 321 veterinary units have been established. More than 405,000 animals have been moved to safety.

ہنگامی اطلاع : گنڈا سنگھ والا کے مقام پر بہاؤ 3لاکھ 85ہزار لاکھ کیوسک سے تجاوز کر گیا۔جو پچھلی 3 دہائیوں میں بلند ترین سطح ہے۔ ممکنہ طور پر سیلابی ریلے کا بہاؤ مزید بڑھ سکتا ہے۔ قصور اور ملحقہ علاقوں میں شدید سیلابی صورتحال سامنا ہے۔ مقامی انتظامیہ اور ریسکیو ادارے ہائی الرٹ ہیں pic.twitter.com/41L5D1vBWG — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 29, 2025

River flows remain dangerously high: Chenab is carrying 111,000 cusecs at Marala, 170,000 at Khanki, 171,000 at Qadirabad and 146,080 at Trimmu. Ravi stands at 78,000 cusecs at Jassar, 138,000 at Shahdara, 199,000 at Balloki and 32,000 inflow/18,000 outflow at Sidhnai. Sutlej has swelled to 303,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala and 138,000 at Suleimanki.

Reservoirs are nearing capacity: Mangla Dam is 80 percent full, Tarbela is at 100 percent, while India’s Pong Dam is at 94 percent, Thein at 92 percent, and Bhakra at 84 percent.

The floods have killed 33 people, mostly from drowning, while two died in lightning strikes in Lahore. Compensation surveys are underway on directives of the Punjab Chief Minister.

پی ڈی ایم اے پنجاب کی جانب سے دریائے ستلج، راوی اور چناب میں انتہائی اونچے درجے کے سیلاب اور لاہور، گوجرانوالہ و گجرات ڈویژن میں اربن فلڈنگ کے خدشات کے پیشِ نظر الرٹ جاری۔#PDMAPunjab #FloodAlert #DisasterManagement #Punjab #StaySafe #EmergencyPreparedness pic.twitter.com/cIWH7bNMso — PDMA Punjab Official (@PdmapunjabO) August 31, 2025

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has lashed Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin (81mm), Hafizabad (63mm), Jhelum (50mm), Sialkot (47mm), Bahawalnagar (44mm), Gujrat (34mm), Faisalabad (32mm), Sheikhupura (31mm), Lahore (26mm), Chakwal (18mm), Gujranwala (14mm), Khanewal (12mm) and Jhang (10mm). Showers were also reported in Rawalpindi, Kot Addu, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Kasur. The ninth spell of monsoon rains is expected to persist until September 2, raising fears of further river surges and urban flooding.

سینئر ممبر بورڈ آف ریونیو و ریلیف کمشنر پنجاب نبیل جاوید کی موجودہ سیلابی صورتحال کے حوالے سے گفتگو pic.twitter.com/8Kb7MwR36M — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) August 30, 2025

Defence Minister inspects Sialkot flood-hit areas

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of Sialkot, inspecting Naullah Aik, a key city water channel. He warned that illegal encroachments on waterways would not be tolerated and directed the district administration to ensure their immediate removal. He stressed that effective preventive measures were essential to safeguard lives and reduce future risks. MPA Manshaullah Butt accompanied him.

Roof collapse in Nankana Sahib kills three

Three members of a family were killed on Sunday when the roof of their house collapsed during continuous rain in Nankana Sahib. Rescue teams retrieved the bodies and warned residents to vacate vulnerable homes in the area.

Army, Rescue-1122 and police spearhead Punjab’s largest flood mission

As floods devastate Punjab, the Army, Rescue-1122 and Punjab Police have launched the province’s largest-ever rescue and relief drive. According to PDMA, over 15,000 police personnel — supported by 700 vehicles and 40 boats — have evacuated more than 90,700 people and shifted 82,200 livestock. Female officers have played a key role in assisting women, children and elderly victims.

The Army carried out controlled breaches near Chenab’s Qadirabad Headworks in Mandi Bahauddin to protect key barrages and downstream districts, while engineers reinforced embankments and drones located stranded families. In Sheikhupura, emergency embankments saved dozens of villages from inundation. Relief and medical camps have been set up across affected districts.

Rescue-1122 teams, working round the clock, are conducting door-to-door evacuations in Sahiwal, Lahore outskirts and other hotspots. Officials said their morale “remains high” despite grueling conditions.

Wildlife Rangers save eight deer

Wildlife Rangers have rescued eight deer from flood-hit areas, including a pair swept across the border in Sialkot, an injured pregnant female in Narowal, a juvenile in Shakargarh and others from Muridke, Wazirabad and Mandi Bahauddin. All are receiving treatment in veterinary camps.

NDMA warns of AJK floods

آزاد جموں و کشمیر میں خصوصاً وادی نیلم، مظفرآباد، باغ،شردھا حویلی اور کوٹلی میں اگلے 12 سے 24 گھنٹوں کے دوران شدید بارشیں متوقع جسکے باعث سیلاب اور پہاڑی علاقوں میں لینڈ سلائیڈنگ کا خدشہ ہے۔این ڈی ایم اے تمام متعلقہ اداروں کو ممکنہ سیلابی صورتحال سے نمٹنے کیلئے آگاہ کر دیا۔ pic.twitter.com/i77mdzpW2w — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 31, 2025

The NDMA has warned of potential floods in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the next 12–24 hours due to heavy rainfall. Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Sharda Haveli and Kotli are at risk. Residents have been urged to stay alert and avoid flood-prone and landslide-prone zones.