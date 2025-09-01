Punjab launches large-scale afforestation and eco-tourism initiative

The Punjab government has rolled out an extensive plantation and environmental protection drive aimed at expanding forests, promoting eco-tourism, and introducing modern monitoring systems. The programme was inaugurated at Jallo by Parliamentary Secretary for Forests Kanwal Liaqat under the Friends of Forest initiative.

Under the Chief Minister’s Plant for Pakistan Initiative, more than 51 million trees will be planted across 50,869 acres. Additionally, 1.37 million saplings are being cultivated on 3,790 acres of forest wasteland through the CM Agroforestry Initiative. The Green Pakistan Programme has also been expanded, targeting 466 million trees over 251,000 acres. Along irrigation channels, five million trees will be planted over 10,223 avenue miles of canal banks.

The government is also prioritising eco-tourism, with modern facilities being developed at Lal Suhanra National Park and the Salt Range. Wireless networks, GPS devices, CCTV cameras, and digital surveillance systems are being introduced, alongside the construction of a LEED-certified eco-friendly multi-storey complex for staff and visitors.

To counter natural hazards in hilly regions, the Shielding Summits Programme is being launched in Murree and Kahuta. It includes the hiring of 600 fire watchers, provision of fire vehicles, construction of watchtowers, restoration of forest tracks, and building of water tanks to protect natural springs.

The Forest Department has adopted technology-driven protection methods, including a GIS-based monitoring system that uses drones, satellites, and LiDAR for early detection of wildfires and encroachments. Tree inventories are being digitised, and forestry operations are being accelerated with new machinery. A network of 104 command and control centres now provides round-the-clock vigilance across Punjab.

Forest DG Azfar Zia said these innovations would significantly enhance real-time protection and management. Environmental expert Dr Salman Tariq welcomed the ambitious plan but cautioned that tree plantation in inundated areas during floods was not feasible, as saplings could be washed away without proper rooting. He noted that while the targets were achievable, drives in flooded regions may have to be delayed until waters recede.