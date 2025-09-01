PTI to boycott National Assembly over treatment of lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar announced on Monday that the party would boycott National Assembly sessions to protest what it described as the unfair treatment of its legislators.

“From now on, we will not attend National Assembly sittings. We will protest and boycott instead,” Gohar told reporters in Islamabad after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House. He said the decision was taken on the instructions of the party founder.

Gohar accused authorities of disqualifying PTI lawmakers, stripping them of their seats, and silencing their voices. “Even when we tried to celebrate Independence Day, we were not allowed. Despite all obstacles, we attended sessions to raise our demands democratically, but we were never permitted to speak,” he said.

Former speaker Asad Qaiser urged the federal government to step up support for flood victims, saying the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was already engaged in relief efforts. He called on the UN and the PTI founder to help raise funds for those affected.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the devastation caused by floods in Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Swat, where surges up to 14 feet destroyed homes. He reported that 490 people had died in the province but stressed that rescue operations had saved many lives within 24 hours.

Gandapur said compensation was being distributed, including Rs2 million for families of the deceased and Rs1 million for completely destroyed homes, alongside partial payments for the injured. He noted that while the aid could not rebuild entire houses, relief operations had been carried out at unprecedented speed.