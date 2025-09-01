PM Shehbaz aligns Pakistan’s vision with President Xi, lauds China’s progress

Urges Pakistani students at Tianjin University to gain modern knowledge and serve as ‘torchbearers’ of Pak-China friendship

Says time-tested ties, rooted in mutual trust, have withstood history and will last forever

Recalls milestones from Silk Road to Karakoram Highway, hailing China’s rise as global economic powerhouse

Lauds Chinese disaster management technologies, directing NDMA-PDMAs to ensure effective flood relief operations

Attends SCO leaders’ reception, holds warm exchanges with Putin, Erdogan, Guterres and others

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that all the endeavors and initiatives of the incumbent government were closely aligned with President Xi Jinping’s vision and philosophy, which were anchored in the progress and prosperity of the Chinese nation.

Addressing students and faculty members of Tianjin University, the prime minister urged Pakistani students to acquire the latest knowledge and technology with commitment and hard work, and later utilize their expertise in Pakistan for the welfare and prosperity of their people.

Expressing satisfaction that over 200 Pakistani students were pursuing education at Tianjin University, Premier Shehbaz termed it a great opportunity for them to be part of a prestigious institution regarded as a “cradle of great learning.” Calling them “ambassadors of Pakistan,” he voiced optimism that their dedication would make them architects of the country’s future as well as torchbearers of Pakistan-China friendship.

“Our students are the real ambassadors of Pakistan in China, with the optimism that, owing to their hard work, dedication, and commitment to equipping themselves with the latest knowledge and technology, they will return to Pakistan as architects of its future.” Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/A7XmSMjPh4 — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) August 31, 2025

The prime minister said the time-tested Pak-China friendship, built by elder generations with honesty, commitment, and sincerity, had withstood challenges of history and was rooted in mutual trust. “It will last forever, no matter what challenges come our way,” he stressed, recalling historical milestones such as Pakistan being the first Muslim country to recognize the People’s Republic of China, the first PIA direct flight from Karachi to Beijing, and the building of the Karakoram Highway.

Reciting a verse of Allama Iqbal predicting China’s rise, PM Shehbaz praised the transformation of China into the world’s second-largest economy and a major power, crediting its leadership and people’s hard work. He highlighted China’s achievement of lifting 800 million people out of poverty as a towering success under President Xi’s visionary leadership.

“Above all, our youth are the torchbearers of Pakistan-China friendship. Considered as being in a cradle of learning, the students will become great experts and serve as helping hands not only in China’s wonderful progress but also in the well-being and progress of Pakistan.”… pic.twitter.com/M3cV3dHojx — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) August 31, 2025

The prime minister said Xi’s philosophy of shared destiny, multilateralism, and people-centered progress had inspired the world. He reaffirmed that Pakistan fully supported Xi’s vision and was equally committed to eradicating poverty and corruption. “Not a single corruption case has emerged during my tenure,” he remarked.

Referring to Pakistan’s youth bulge—60% of its population—PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of vocational training, collaboration with China, and reaping demographic dividends. He said 1,000 agriculture graduates had already been sent to China for advanced training, while around 30,000 Pakistani students were studying across Chinese universities.

The prime minister fondly recalled his previous visit to Tianjin University in 2017 and underlined that Pakistan and China shared a “common destiny” of economic and social uplift.

PM appreciates China’s use of technology for disaster management

Earlier, the prime minister visited the National Earthquake Simulation Center at Tianjin University, where he lauded China’s modern technologies for disaster management. He said such expertise would help Pakistan adopt effective measures against future calamities.

He stressed strengthening projects such as the International Medical Center and the China-Pakistan Joint Lab, noting that additional federal relief convoys had been dispatched for flood-hit families in Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot and Jhang. These would be handed to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the National Earthquake Simulation Center during his visit of Tianjin University in China. He reviewed China’s advanced disaster management technologies designed to improve rescue and emergency response systems. The Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/RSzwOPvKZp — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) August 31, 2025

PM Shehbaz directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to coordinate fully with Punjab authorities and ensure uninterrupted relief operations. At the center, he was briefed about newly developed medical rescue vehicles, disaster-prevention technologies, and Pakistan-China cooperative initiatives under the Belt and Road Initiative, including the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and International Medical Cooperation Center.

President of China Xi Jinping welcomes Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the welcome banquet organized for heads of states participating in the 25th SCO Heads of States Council Meeting in Tianjin, on 31 August 2025.@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/ZdcKnnQ93E — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 31, 2025

PM attends SCO leaders’ reception

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz attended a reception hosted by President Xi Jinping for world leaders attending the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting in Tianjin.

On the sidelines, he held informal interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دورہ چین وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی تیانجن میں شینگھائی تعاون تنظیم سے قبل عالمی سربراہان کے لیے منعقدہ استقبالیہ میں شرکت چینی صدر شی جن پنگ نے وزیراعظم کا استقبال کیا pic.twitter.com/tN2KO1ik5Z — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 31, 2025



The prime minister received exceptional warmth from fellow leaders, reflecting Pakistan’s close and brotherly ties with their countries.