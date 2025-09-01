PHC takes up 11 petitions on missing persons

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday heard 11 separate petitions concerning missing persons, with Justice Kamran Hayat MianKhel presiding over the proceedings.

The court was informed by a female petitioner that police had refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) in her case. Justice MianKhel questioned why the Station House Officer (SHO) had not conducted an inquiry, noting that at minimum a preliminary report should have been filed.

Appearing before the court, the Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa explained that while reports are compiled, they are forwarded to the Home Department for review, which often causes delays.

Officials present included the Assistant Attorney General, the Additional Advocate General, and focal persons from the Home Department and police.

The bench issued notices to the federal and provincial governments, along with other relevant parties, directing them to submit detailed reports. The matter was adjourned until 12 September 2025.