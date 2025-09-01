NATIONAL

PHC takes up 11 petitions on missing persons

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday heard 11 separate petitions concerning missing persons, with Justice Kamran Hayat MianKhel presiding over the proceedings.

The court was informed by a female petitioner that police had refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) in her case. Justice MianKhel questioned why the Station House Officer (SHO) had not conducted an inquiry, noting that at minimum a preliminary report should have been filed.

Appearing before the court, the Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa explained that while reports are compiled, they are forwarded to the Home Department for review, which often causes delays.

Officials present included the Assistant Attorney General, the Additional Advocate General, and focal persons from the Home Department and police.

The bench issued notices to the federal and provincial governments, along with other relevant parties, directing them to submit detailed reports. The matter was adjourned until 12 September 2025.

Previous article
Yasmin Rashid challenges ATC verdicts in May 9 cases at LHC
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan believes in multilateralism; pursues dialogue, diplomacy for conflict resolution: PM...

-- PM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace during meeting with Iranian President -- Pakistan supports sovereignty, integrity of all SCO member states; says PM TIANJIN:...

Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak reacts after unexpected fan moment sparks online outrage

King Charles’ surprising security decision raises questions ahead of Prince Harry’s UK trip

Queen Camilla opens up about her painful past as teenager in latest Royal memoir

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.