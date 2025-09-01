Pakistan, Armenia establish diplomatic ties after decades of estrangement

FO confirms landmark step as Ishaq Dar, Ararat Mirzoyan sign joint communique in Tianjin

Move follows Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal; PM Shehbaz earlier welcomed breakthrough

Leaders pledge cooperation in economy, education, culture, tourism under UN Charter

ISLAMABAD/TIANJIN: Pakistan and Armenia on Sunday formally established diplomatic relations, the Foreign Office (FO) announced, marking a historic shift after decades of estrangement.

Until now, Islamabad and Yerevan had no formal diplomatic ties, largely due to Pakistan’s longstanding support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, the breakthrough came after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan earlier this week, following the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal.

According to the FO statement, the two countries established relations by exchanging a joint communique in Tianjin, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. “Marking a historic step forward, both leaders affirmed their commitment to the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and discussed possible avenues of cooperation, including economy, education, culture, and tourism,” the FO statement read.

The statement added that both sides reaffirmed their resolve to work closely at bilateral and multilateral fora to achieve shared objectives of peace, progress, and prosperity for their peoples.

Dar, in a post on X, expressed satisfaction over signing the joint communique, echoing the FO’s remarks on commitment to the UN Charter. He also shared photos of the signing ceremony, where he and Mirzoyan exchanged documents against the backdrop of their national flags.

Mirzoyan, in his own X post, said, “By this major step, our governments express their desire to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the UN Charter and readiness to foster constructive engagement in multilateral fora.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement brokered at the White House under US President Donald Trump’s auspices. “Pakistan welcomes the historic peace agreement … Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history,” the PM said in a statement on X.