NATIONAL

Pakistan, Armenia establish diplomatic ties after decades of estrangement

By Staff Report
  • FO confirms landmark step as Ishaq Dar, Ararat Mirzoyan sign joint communique in Tianjin
  • Move follows Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal; PM Shehbaz earlier welcomed breakthrough
  • Leaders pledge cooperation in economy, education, culture, tourism under UN Charter

ISLAMABAD/TIANJIN: Pakistan and Armenia on Sunday formally established diplomatic relations, the Foreign Office (FO) announced, marking a historic shift after decades of estrangement.

Until now, Islamabad and Yerevan had no formal diplomatic ties, largely due to Pakistan’s longstanding support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, the breakthrough came after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan earlier this week, following the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal.

According to the FO statement, the two countries established relations by exchanging a joint communique in Tianjin, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. “Marking a historic step forward, both leaders affirmed their commitment to the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and discussed possible avenues of cooperation, including economy, education, culture, and tourism,” the FO statement read.

The statement added that both sides reaffirmed their resolve to work closely at bilateral and multilateral fora to achieve shared objectives of peace, progress, and prosperity for their peoples.

Dar, in a post on X, expressed satisfaction over signing the joint communique, echoing the FO’s remarks on commitment to the UN Charter. He also shared photos of the signing ceremony, where he and Mirzoyan exchanged documents against the backdrop of their national flags.

Mirzoyan, in his own X post, said, “By this major step, our governments express their desire to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the UN Charter and readiness to foster constructive engagement in multilateral fora.”

 

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement brokered at the White House under US President Donald Trump’s auspices. “Pakistan welcomes the historic peace agreement … Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history,” the PM said in a statement on X.

Previous article
High-speed diesel rate slashed by Rs3 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
Next article
Strong earthquake shakes Islamabad and KP
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt announces closure of Utility Stores Corporation

The federal government has formally announced the closure of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), ending more than five decades of operations. The decision was...

Heavy rainfall forecast for Islamabad and Punjab districts

Strong earthquake shakes Islamabad and KP

High-speed diesel rate slashed by Rs3 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.