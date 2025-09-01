National unity needed for Kalabagh-like projects, says Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has emphasized that Pakistan must not be weakened in the name of provincialism and urged consensus on national projects similar to the Kalabagh Dam. He said all concerns must be addressed before such an initiative, stressing that it should be undertaken for future generations and the country’s long-term benefit.

Speaking to the media, Gandapur highlighted the challenges posed by torrential rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods in the province. He noted that relief operations were underway with available resources and said his government had extended support to Punjab during its flood crisis. “Punjab is our brother, and we share in its pain. We stand with them in difficult times,” he said.

Turning to politics, Gandapur spoke on the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, saying there were only two possibilities: either through the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law or through a deal with the establishment. He insisted that Khan remained steadfast in his ideology, enduring imprisonment for the nation’s future. “Victory will be ours, God willing. The people must remain strong in their struggle,” he added.

On regional matters, Gandapur said the KP government had reached out to Afghan authorities following the devastating earthquake that killed more than 800 people. He pledged medical assistance, rescue operations, relief goods, and rehabilitation support, stressing solidarity with Afghanistan during the crisis.

He also urged the federal government to allow at least six months for Afghan refugees to prepare for their return instead of forcing them to leave abruptly. Gandapur said KP had hosted Afghan refugees for four decades and would ensure they were treated with dignity. He assured that no harassment or raids were being carried out against them in the province.