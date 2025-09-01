Merit-based appointments in education: The key to sustainable higher education

Education is the foundation on which nations rise, societies evolve, and economies grow. The strength of a country lies not only in its natural resources or infrastructure but in the competence of its educational leadership. History and contemporary realities both confirm that when education systems are weakened, nations inevitably decline. As the saying goes, “If you want to destroy any nation without war, make the education system of that nation poor. If a nation fails to provide a good education, it is doomed.” Merit-based appointments are of critical importance in education, as the sector forms the backbone of human development.

In a country like Pakistan, where 64% of the population is below the age of 30, our single biggest resource for development is the youth.

It is therefore essential for the younger generation to embrace and promote a culture of merit, as this will ensure fairness, opportunity, hope in the system, and sustainable national progress.

Unfortunately, in many countries, including Pakistan, questions have been raised for not following merit in certain appointments. While specific criteria exist for selecting Vice Chancellors, faculty members, and other staff, one glaring weakness persists: the formation and functioning of search committees. These committees play a decisive role in appointing leaders such as Chairpersons of Higher Education Commissions (HECs) and Vice Chancellors. Yet, in many instances, no clear criteria or accountability standards are applied in selecting the members of these committees themselves. As a result, decisions taken by such bodies often lack transparency, objectivity, and, ultimately, credibility.

Search committees act as gatekeepers for the future of higher education. Their recommendations determine who will lead universities and commissions that shape the academic destiny of thousands of students. When these committees are constituted without clear standards of competence, integrity, and neutrality, the risk of favoritism and politicization increases. The irony is evident: while aspiring candidates for key academic positions must meet specific eligibility benchmarks, those judging them often face no such requirements. This imbalance undermines the entire appointment process.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has repeatedly emphasized the importance of merit and transparency in appointments, especially within the education sector. Several judgments have laid down guidelines to ensure that leadership positions in universities and commissions are filled fairly and with due regard to the principles of justice. However, the implementation of these directives has often been inconsistent. A central question arises here: if leaders of higher education institutions are not appointed through merit-based, transparent mechanisms, how can they be expected to become role models for their faculty, staff, and students? How can they uphold merit in their tenure when their own selection process was flawed?

In the realm of higher education, leadership extends far beyond administrative duties. A Vice Chancellor or HEC Chairperson is not just a manager but also a visionary responsible for steering an institution toward excellence. Leadership qualities, interpersonal skills, and the ability to inspire trust are therefore indispensable. Most importantly, the integrity and reputation of the candidate should be key considerations. A leader with integrity ensures fairness in governance, builds confidence among stakeholders, and upholds the principles of accountability. Conversely, controversial appointments have in the past tarnished the reputation of universities and regulatory bodies, leading to policy deadlocks, loss of trust, and declining standards. As one apt quotation warns, “The surest way to destroy a nation is to entrust education to incompetent hands.”

The financial challenges facing the higher education sector further underscore the need for capable and visionary leadership. With budgetary constraints limiting the growth and sustainability of universities, leaders must possess effective fundraising strategies and resource mobilization skills. Reliance on government funding alone is no longer sufficient. Universities must seek innovative partnerships with industry, alumni, international donors, and research organizations. Leaders who lack foresight and the ability to generate alternative resources put the future of their institutions at risk.

The establishment of new universities is often celebrated as a sign of progress. However, without capable leadership, these institutions risk becoming mere degree-awarding bodies rather than centres of excellence. For newly established universities, preference should be given to experienced leaders who can lay strong foundations, ensure quality education, and develop research culture. Assigning inexperienced or politically appointed individuals to such sensitive roles may jeopardize the institution’s growth trajectory.

Another critical aspect of ensuring quality in higher education is respecting the autonomy of universities. Leadership appointed on merit is better positioned to safeguard institutional independence against external pressures. Political or non-merit appointments, however, often result in universities being subjected to interference, which hampers academic freedom and innovation. A truly autonomous university, led by competent leadership, can focus on research, curriculum development, and student success without undue external influence.

Merit-based appointments are not a mere formality-they are the lifeblood of the education system. For Pakistan and other nations striving to uplift their higher education sectors, this principle must be treated as non-negotiable. Transparent, fair, and integrity-driven processes should guide the selection of all leadership positions, including those who sit on search committees. Only then can higher education institutions fulfil their mission of producing skilled graduates, innovative researchers, and responsible citizens.

The future of any nation lies in the hands of its educators and educational leaders. If we entrust this responsibility to competent and visionary individuals, education becomes a tool for national development. If not, it becomes a weapon of destruction. The writer is an analyst with more than 25 years of association with higher education & development sectors.