Heavy rainfall forecast for Islamabad and Punjab districts

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Islamabad and multiple districts of Punjab from September 1 to 3, raising fears of worsening floods in the province.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), areas at risk include Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, and Faisalabad. Other vulnerable districts are Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The authority cautioned that rising water levels at Head Marala could add to flood pressure, while heavy downpours may trigger urban flooding in major cities, particularly Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat divisions. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary movement, and refrain from crossing flooded streams, nullahs, bridges, and submerged roads.

Local administrations have been instructed to prepare drainage machinery and implement protective measures. Citizens have also been urged to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with rescue teams.

The Flood Forecasting Division Lahore reported that a well-marked monsoon system over northwest Rajasthan, coupled with a strong westerly trough, is likely to bring widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. Torrential downpours are expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Chenab, posing risks of very high flows in rivers and associated nullahs.

The warning comes as Punjab continues to grapple with devastating floods. At least 33 people have died, over two million have been affected, and 2,200 villages inundated. Nearly 750,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Nationwide, more than 840 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents since late June, with massive damage to infrastructure and property. Authorities also raised concerns over India’s failure to provide timely flood warnings under the Indus Waters Treaty, further complicating relief efforts in Pakistan.