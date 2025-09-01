NATIONAL

Heavy downpour floods Rawalpindi and Islamabad

By News Desk

Rawalpindi and Islamabad were hit by heavy rainfall on Monday, prompting the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and district authorities to enforce emergency measures. Vehicles were submerged in several areas as drains overflowed and low-lying neighbourhoods faced waterlogging.

According to WASA, Saidpur in Islamabad recorded 40 millimetres of rain, while Golra saw 66 millimetres. In Rawalpindi, 25 millimetres fell in Shamsabad, 35 millimetres in Pirwadhai, and 60 millimetres in New Katarian. At Nullah Lai, water levels surged to 13 feet at Katarian and four feet at Gawalmandi.

WASA Managing Director Saleem Ashraf said a rain emergency had been declared, with staff and heavy machinery deployed. He stressed that rainfall was being closely monitored and precautionary steps were in place.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema inspected affected areas and confirmed that an advanced warning system had been activated. He said WASA and other civic bodies were on high alert, while machinery had been deployed to vulnerable areas. Citizens were advised to stay away from drains and water channels.

Rescue 1122 teams were stationed in at-risk localities to ensure rapid response. The twin cities have so far received 70 millimetres of rainfall, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department warning of further heavy showers.

This year’s monsoon season has already claimed 863 lives across Pakistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The eastern belt of the country, home to nearly half of Pakistan’s population and vital agricultural land, has suffered extensive crop damage from the floods.

Afghanistan set 189-run target for UAE in T20I tri-series clash
