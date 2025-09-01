NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 1st September, 2025

By Web Desk

Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.

