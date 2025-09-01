NATIONAL

Gogi Butt gets bail extended in Ameer Balaj murder case

By News Desk

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday extended interim bail of Gogi Butt in Ameer Balaj murder case till September 15, 2025.

Additional Sessions Judge Asad Hafeez heard the case. The court allowed Gogi Butt to leave as he joined the investigation due to security reasons.

During the hearing, the court summoned lawyers of both sides for arguments on the next date of hearing. The court bound the lawyer of Gogi Butt, KP Rai advocate, to submit his arguments on the next date of hearing.

Chung police submitted a challan of the Amir Balaj murder case in which Gogi Butt appeared in the court. Earlier in August 2025, a sessions court granted interim pre-arrest bail to Khwaja Aqeel Ahmad alias Gogi Butt in the murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu, a son of Lahore’s underworld don late Arif Ameer alias Tipu Truckanwala.

