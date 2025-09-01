Digital darkness

Just a few days ago, I came across a headline that read: “Japan shatters the world record for internet speed: 1.02 petabits per second.” That’s not a typo. It means 1.02 petabits, or 1,020 terabits per second. To put that into perspective, it’s fast enough to download Netflix’s entire library in a matter of seconds. Meanwhile, here in Pakistan, it can take a full minute to load a two-page PDF.

This isn’t just an inconvenience. It’s a crisis.

While the rest of the world accelerates toward the digital future, Pakistan appears to be moving backward. Despite lofty claims about becoming a “Digital Pakistan,” the ground reality reflects regression, not progress.

How many times has Pakistan earned recognition from global powers for meaningful contributions to development? Historically, when major powers like the USA have extended support to us whether through deals, MoUs, or economic aid, it has not been because of our innovation or progress, but because of our strategic geography. From our role in countering the USSR during the Cold War to our alliance in the post-9/11 War on Terror, and now in the context of China’s rising influence, our value has largely been transactional. Even recent remarks, such as US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to extract Pakistan’s mineral resources, make it clear that we are still viewed more as a commodity provider than a collaborator.

We have consistently failed to invest in what truly matters— education, digital infrastructure, human capital and the consequences are now impossible to ignore. Over the past year, Pakistan’s internet landscape has worsened significantly. We’ve seen not just slow speeds and repeated outages, but deliberate throttling of services. Apps like X (formerly Twitter) and VPNs have been blocked or disrupted. All of this has occurred without meaningful public debate or consultation. A national firewall has quietly been rolled out, raising fears that Pakistan may be heading toward a digital iron curtain.

When citizens began raising concerns about slow speeds and blocked services, the official response was denial. In July 2024, for instance, users across the country reported widespread disruption of WhatsApp. The federal IT minister claimed it was a global outage. But Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, quickly denied this, confirming the problem was limited to Pakistan. This exposed the misleading narrative being pushed and highlighted just how little transparency exists around our digital policies.

In fact, the disruptions caught so much global attention that the international “KeepItOn” coalition issued a statement in December, 2024, urging Pakistani authorities to stop suppressing digital rights. Needless to say, these disruptions and the firewall’s installation led to significant backlash from the public and civil society as well. The IT industry, through the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), warned of a mass exodus of IT companies and condemned the grave consequences of the hastily implemented firewall. According to PASHA, the firewall slowed down internet speeds by 40 percent and could cost the economy 300 million dollars.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce also warned that these ongoing internet disruptions could derail Pakistan’s already struggling economy. In August 2024, the Pakistan Business Council reported that several multinational companies were seriously considering exiting the country due to these disruptions. The Chainstore Association of Pakistan similarly expressed grave concern about the economic impact and urged authorities to reconsider the path being taken.

And yet, the state continues to double down.

While the world races ahead into the age of artificial intelligence and 5G, Pakistan is busy fencing off its digital borders. Under the banner of “security,” internet freedoms are being quietly dismantled. Apps are restricted, VPNs are blocked, and an invisible wall now filters what citizens can see or say online. Behind this tightening grip lies a fear, not of technology but of people empowered by it. In a country that speaks of digital transformation, it is bitterly ironic that the most consistent innovation is in surveillance and censorship.

The installation of the firewall means that the state now has sophisticated capabilities to tinker with the specific functionalities of applications such as WhatsApp media. The blocking of VPNs not only curbs access to information but also results in a loss of privacy and security for users. It particularly hinders access to platforms like X, which many rely on for communication, advocacy, and business.

Overall, the state of the internet has deteriorated dismally. These developments have not only caused millions of dollars in losses but have also severely dented the potential growth of the IT sector, one of Pakistan’s few promising industries. The government had earlier announced that 5G would be auctioned in April 2025, but we are now in August with no updates or visible preparations in sight.

In many underserved and remote areas, people still don’t have access to a single SIM signal, let alone broadband or 5G. Yet, instead of improving infrastructure, the focus seems to be on surveillance and control. The irony is that while the government speaks of Digital Pakistan, its policies are doing the exact opposite. If it is serious about building a truly digital economy, the firewall will have to be disbanded and internet speeds must be restored to normal. Otherwise, these failed and shortsighted policies will continue to push us down global rankings, discourage investment, and further isolate Pakistan in the digital world.

At a time when we speak of foreign investments, it is important to understand that these investments do not come from government promises. They come from the public perception and business reality of a region. And when it comes to internet access and freedom, the people of Pakistan are clearly not happy.

As we begin a new year in four months, the state must realize that the youth of Pakistan deserve better. The internet is not just a tool. It is a lifeline for education, entrepreneurship, and engagement with the world. Unless the government listens to its people and responds accordingly, Pakistan will continue topping lists for all the wrong reasons and will fail to realize the enormous potential that the IT sector holds for the country’s younger generations.