CM Maryam visits Kasur flood relief camps, comforts affected families

Punjab CM personally welcomes rescued families, consoles women, and interacts with children at relief camps

Says relief camp provides food, education, playgrounds, and 24/7 medical care for 312 residents

29 villages affected, 18,300 residents evacuated, 36,129 rescued; 55 cattle and farmers’ equipment relocated: briefing

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the newly-established flood relief camp at Talwar Post in the border area of Sheikhupura and Kasur, during heavy rains to meet affected families brought by boat from the flood-hit village of Gatti Kalingar.

The Chief Minister personally welcomed the families, picked up an innocent child and handed him over to his mother, and inquired about the well-being of all women rescued by boat, consoling them individually. Two rafts carrying cattle and a farmer’s family arrived in her presence. The rafts successfully rescued 55 cattle, along with the farmer’s family, a tractor, a motorcycle rickshaw, and other equipment.

Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz also visited the flood relief camp set up at DPS Kasur for women, where she interacted with residents to understand their problems and visited patients at the temporary hospital to inquire about their health. Authorities briefed her that rescue teams responded promptly to calls from the affected areas, evacuating people to the relief camp. A grateful woman expressed, “Many thanks to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif; she pulled us out of the flood and brought us here.”

Demonstrating affection for the children residing in the camps, Maryam Nawaz made them sit on her lap, interacted with them cheerfully in a classroom, and distributed prizes to children for writing their names on the whiteboard.

The Chief Minister was also briefed about the broader flood situation in Kasur. A total of 29 villages were affected, 18,300 residents were evacuated, and 36,129 people were rescued. Livestock from affected areas were also safely relocated. The relief camp in Kasur accommodates victims from Dhup Sari, Mboke, Ola Nagar, Aiman Pura, Mai Wala, Fati Wala, and surrounding areas.

Currently, 60 families totaling 312 people reside in the camp, where excellent food arrangements have been made. Education continues for children of flood-affected families, with opportunities for play and a spacious playground for young children. The camp also has three doctors and medical staff on duty round the clock, providing treatment facilities that have benefitted 170 people so far.