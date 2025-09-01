Afghanistan set 189-run target for UAE in T20I tri-series clash

Afghanistan put up a challenging total of 188 for four against the United Arab Emirates in the third match of the T20I tri-series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran anchored the innings after an early setback.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just seven in the fourth over, leaving the side at 16 for one. Zadran and Atal then steadied the innings with an 84-run partnership for the second wicket off 55 balls. Atal’s knock of 54 from 40 deliveries, featuring four fours and three sixes, came to an end in the 13th over.

Zadran went on to score a brisk 63 from 40 balls, decorated with three boundaries and four sixes, before being dismissed in the 18th over. Alongside Azmatullah Omarzai, he added 40 runs for the fourth wicket to take the total past 150. Omarzai remained unbeaten on 24, while Karim Janat contributed with a late cameo to push Afghanistan close to the 190-mark.

For UAE, Muhammad Rohid and Saghir Khan claimed two wickets apiece. Junaid Siddique, despite bowling a tight final over, missed the chance to complete 100 T20I wickets.

Afghanistan’s total of 188 now sets UAE a stiff chase in their bid to stay competitive in the tri-series.