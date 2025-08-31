Uzbekistan – SCO: Commitment to Dialogue and Regional Progress

TIANJIN: On August 31 – September 1, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will participate in the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is one of the largest and most influential international structures today. Since its founding in 2001, the SCO has quickly established itself as a powerful international entity, uniting over 40% of the world’s population and approximately one-quarter of the global GDP.

Today, the SCO family includes 10 member states, 2 observers, and 14 dialogue partners, covering vast regions of Asia, Europe, and Africa. This creates a space of trust and cooperation in areas such as security, economy, transportation, energy, and humanitarian relations. Thus, amid increasing geopolitical turbulence, the SCO acts as an important stabilizing factor, offering the world a unique model of equal interaction and consideration of the interests of all participants.

At the SCO summit in Astana, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reminded attendees of the enduring value of the Shanghai Spirit trust, equality, and respect for cultural diversity. He emphasized that the strength of the organization lies in decision-making based on consensus, non-alignment, and openness to the world. “Today, it is extremely important to preserve the unity and cohesion of the SCO family. Only in this way can we fully utilize new opportunities and move forward on the path of joint development”, stated the head of our state.

As one of the founding members of the organization, Uzbekistan traditionally takes an active stance, putting forward initiatives aimed at strengthening mutual trust and developing practical cooperation. Special attention is given to regional security issues: Tashkent consistently supports the coordination of efforts in combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and transnational crime.

Notably, it was at Uzbekistan’s initiative that the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure was established in Tashkent in 2004, the format of meetings of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of member states was introduced, and the mechanism for granting observer status within the organization was launched.

At the same time, Uzbekistan actively promotes ideas related to expanding transport and logistics connectivity in Eurasia, developing green energy, digitalization, and innovative cooperation.

At the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO member states on October 16, 2024, Uzbekistan proposed and successfully saw adopted the Cooperation Concept for the Development of a New Economic Dialogue among SCO member states, aimed at deepening mutually beneficial ties between the participating countries. Thus, these initiatives reflect Tashkent’s desire to give the SCO’s activities a long-term character, ensuring a balance between the security agenda and sustainable development goals.

Uzbekistan places great importance on bringing peoples closer together, expanding youth and educational exchanges, and promoting joint projects in the fields of science, culture, and tourism. According to Tashkent, the humanitarian dimension of the SCO serves as a strong bridge of trust between countries and peoples.

A notable milestone in this regard was the opening of the SCO Center for People’s Diplomacy in Tashkent in 2018. This unique platform brought together cultural, educational, and youth initiatives, becoming a vibrant bridge of friendship among nations. Today, the center hosts exhibitions, festivals, conferences, and roundtables that help foster an atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding. The establishment of this center in Tashkent reflects Uzbekistan’s special role in promoting dialogue among cultures and civilizations within the organization’s space.

Overall, since 2017, the President of Uzbekistan has put forward 105 initiatives covering a wide range of areas from politics and economics to transportation, innovation, and humanitarian cooperation. Many of these proposals have become the foundation for new programs and cooperation formats within the SCO, clearly demonstrating Tashkent’s desire to give the organization a modern and practice-oriented character. To date, 83 initiatives have been implemented, and another 22 are in the process of being realized. This high percentage of practical implementation confirms that Uzbekistan’s ideas resonate strongly with partners and are becoming real tools for strengthening cooperation.

A special place in the history of Uzbekistan’s participation in the SCO is occupied by its chairmanship in 2021–2022, the culmination of which was the summit held in Samarkand on September 15–16, 2022. This forum went down in history as one of the most representative meetings of the organization: it confirmed the growing role of the SCO in global affairs and demonstrated its openness to expansion and a new format of interaction. Symbolically, it was the ancient city of Samarkand a crossroads of civilizations and a symbol of intercultural dialogue that became the place where the organization declared its new mission to strengthen global stability and cooperation.

It was in Samarkand that important documents were adopted, setting the strategic direction for the SCO’s future development. The focus was on food and energy security, deepening trade and economic cooperation, and strengthening humanitarian ties all issues that directly affect the well-being of millions of people and the stability of the region as a whole.

The Samarkand summit was truly historic: it resulted in a record number of agreements 44 documents that infused the SCO’s activities with a qualitatively new practical content. It was here that the Memorandum of Commitments by Iran was signed, paving the way for its full membership in the SCO. The legal formalization of the status of Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia as SCO dialogue partners was also completed in Samarkand, while Belarus officially began the procedure for joining the organization. In addition, applications from Bahrain, the Maldives, the UAE, Kuwait, and Myanmar for SCO dialogue partner status were supported.

On the sidelines of the summit, memorandums of understanding were signed between the SCO and the Arab League, UNESCO, and the UN ESCAP, serving as a vivid testament to the organization’s expanding international relations.

Thus, Uzbekistan not only actively participates in the activities of the SCO but also serves as one of its main ideological driving forces. Today, Uzbekistan is rightly regarded as one of the countries shaping the dynamics and directions of the SCO’s development, transforming it into an effective platform for equal dialogue and joint creation.

In this context, the upcoming summit and the participation of the President of Uzbekistan clearly demonstrate the country’s readiness to continue working actively to strengthen mutual trust. This confirms the nation’s unwavering commitment to deepening regional cooperation and seeking coordinated solutions to the key challenges of our time. Tashkent’s participation in the summit will be an important step not only in promoting national interests within the framework of multilateral dialogue but also in strengthening regional stability and in expanding economic cooperation for the prosperity and progress of the peoples across the entire region.