Trump cancels India visit amid trade war, ceasefire row and Nobel snub

25% US tariffs over Russian oil deepen Washington–New Delhi rift

Trump reiterated mediation claims 40+ times despite Modi’s rejection

Trump’s Quad Summit participation in New Delhi now hangs in doubt

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s abrupt cancellation of his much-hyped visit to India has laid bare widening cracks in Washington–New Delhi ties, with multiple flashpoints driving the decision.

Diplomatic observers identify the sharpening trade war as the first major irritant. Washington repeatedly accused India of unfair trade practices, while New Delhi hit back with counter-tariffs. Tensions escalated further when Trump imposed duties on India for purchasing discounted Russian oil, despite US sanctions pressure.

Analysts also highlight Trump’s controversial claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan—a move that drew sharp criticism from New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently opposed third-party involvement in the Kashmir dispute, was reported to have conveyed strong displeasure to Washington.

Another sticking point was Trump’s pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, which he expected Modi to endorse following his ceasefire claims. India’s refusal to back the move was seen in Washington as a personal affront to the US president.

Taken together, these disputes have pushed relations into a downturn, with the cancelled visit now viewed as a signal of cooling ties. Observers believe that while trade talks may eventually resume, the political mistrust between Trump and Modi has left a deep mark on the so-called “strategic partnership.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s participation in the upcoming Quad Summit in New Delhi also remains in doubt. The summit, scheduled for November, is expected to bring together leaders of Australia, Japan, and the US, but The New York Times reported that Trump has “no intention” of attending.

Strains worsened after Trump reiterated his mediation claims more than 40 times, despite Modi’s categorical rejection. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that Modi told Trump India would never accept third-party involvement in disputes with Pakistan.

Relations further soured when the US imposed a 25 percent tariff on India for continuing oil imports from Russia — a move widely seen as punishment for not aligning with Washington’s policy. Trump, according to reports, has specifically targeted India with heavy tariffs.

The rift became more visible after Modi and Trump skipped a planned meeting following the G7 Summit, with Trump departing early for Washington. Their disagreements over mediation and Modi’s refusal to endorse Trump’s Nobel ambitions have since widened the gulf.