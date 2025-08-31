Tariffs in court

On the one hand, it represents the triumph of the rule of law in the USA, that the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump have been held in abeyance by a federal court, the US District Court of Appeals for New York, until, is October, to allow time for the appeal to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeals itself upheld a decision in May by the Court of International Trade. That decision had ruled that the President did not have the powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs. Mr Trump had declared a national emergency because the USA was importing more than it exported (which it has been doing for some time), and imposed a slew of tariffs on various countries for that reason. The Administration then engaged in a series of negotiations with effectively all the countries of the world, and then revised the tariffs. On the other hand, that is no way to run a country. Those dealing with it need a certain amount of certainty, and since the beginning of the year have not known which way the cookie is crumbling.

One of the problems is that it seems the Administration is badly advised. The President should have been told what view the courts would take of his decision. His attempt to use the power of imposing sanctions to extend to the imposition of tariffs across the world should not have been made without at least some sounding out of the judiciary on the subject. As it is, the Administration now has to rely on the number of judges it elevated to the Supreme Court. If it loses, it means that the entire year would have been lost by exporters to the USA. It should also not be forgotten that the USA has sometimes riled trading partners, costing it much geopolitical capital.

An example in point is that of India, with which there has been such a decline in relations that Mr Trump will give the upcoming QUAD Summit a miss, so as to avoid Indian PM Narendra Modi. As has been seen in Pakistan, entire economies are planning not just on what the tariffs mean for their own exports, but also what those tariffs are doing to their competitors. The threat of the tariffs has lasted long enough for measures to have been taken. All of this will go to pot if the Trump Administration loses before the Supreme Court.