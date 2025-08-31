Sindh Govt moves cybercrime agency after fake Facebook account of home minister surfaces

KARACHI: A fake Facebook account impersonating Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has been exposed, prompting the provincial government to call for urgent intervention and strict legal action.

According to official sources, the Sindh Home Department has formally written to the National Cybercrime Agency, recommending stern proceedings under the Cybercrime Act against those responsible for creating and operating the fraudulent profile.

The letter warned that unsuspecting citizens were being misled by the fake account, which had been sharing misleading information under the guise of the home minister’s official views. Authorities fear that such accounts can be exploited for spreading political propaganda, generating confusion, or even inciting unrest by circulating fabricated statements.

The department has recommended that Sections 16, 20 and 25 of the Cybercrime Act be applied, as they specifically deal with online impersonation, dissemination of false or harmful content, and misuse of digital platforms.

Officials emphasised that digital impersonation of public officeholders not only damages reputations but also undermines public trust in verified government communication channels.

The Home Department has requested the immediate blocking of the account and urged the cybercrime authorities to identify and punish those behind the act to set a deterrent example.

Social media impersonation has emerged as a growing challenge for public figures in Pakistan, with several senior politicians and government officials in recent years reporting similar cases of fake profiles being used to mislead the public. Officials stressed the importance of verifying information only through authentic and officially verified accounts.