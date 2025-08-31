PTI decides boycott of upcoming by-polls, except for Mian Azhar’s seat

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), acting on the directives of its jailed founder Imran Khan, has announced it will boycott all forthcoming by-elections except for the contest on Mian Azhar’s seat.

The party also confirmed it would stay away from the Senate by-election for the seat left vacant after the death of Senator Ijaz Chaudhry. The decision, PTI said, was taken on Khan’s instructions.

According to the party, the move is a response to what it described as “unjust punishment” of PTI leaders and workers in connection with the May 9 cases. A party statement accused the government of violating fundamental rights and framing charges as part of “political retaliation.”

“Through this decision, PTI and Imran Khan intend to send a clear message that they will not endorse any electoral process conducted unfairly,” the statement said.

Earlier, PTI had nominated Salma Ijaz, the widow of Ijaz Chaudhry, as its candidate for his vacant Senate seat. However, party leaders now say the nomination will not be pursued in light of Khan’s latest instructions.

The boycott underscores the continuing influence of the PTI founder, despite his imprisonment, as the party maintains that it will resist any political process it perceives as biased or illegitimate.