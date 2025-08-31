President Zardari signs Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 into Law

Law reinstates powers for preventive detention of up to three months against national security threats

Targets include terrorism, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, and extortion; safeguards under Article 10 applied

Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) from police, intelligence, and armed forces to conduct inquiries and gather actionable intelligence

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday gave his assent to the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s counterterrorism framework while ensuring legal oversight and safeguards.

The amendments, made to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, were passed earlier this month by both the National Assembly and Senate, despite opposition protests. The bill reinstates powers for law enforcement authorities (LEAs) and armed forces to detain individuals for up to three months under preventive detention provisions.

A statement from the President’s House said, “President Asif Ali Zardari has given assent to the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025. This law strengthens the ability of security agencies to prevent terrorism and protect national security. It includes judicial oversight and safeguards to provide recourse against misuse and abuse of power, unlike past arbitrary practices.”

The statement added, “The amendment aims to improve counterterrorism efforts while ensuring legal oversight and safeguards. This is an important step in addressing Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges.”

According to a copy of the bill obtained by Dawn.com, it allows the government—or, where Section 4 is invoked, the armed forces or civil armed forces—to issue preventive detention orders for a period not exceeding three months, provided reasons for the detention are recorded. The amendment modifies sub-section (1) of Section 11EEEE of the ATA.

The law stipulates that any person suspected of activities against national security, including involvement in target killings, kidnapping for ransom, or extortion, may be detained for three months. The bill also applies to individuals “against whom sufficient grounds exist for the purpose of inquiry.”

Preventive detention under Section 11EEEE, including cases exceeding three months, will be subject to Article 10 of the Constitution, which safeguards against arbitrary arrest and detention. If a detention order is issued by the army or civil armed forces, the investigation will be conducted by a joint investigation team (JIT) comprising members from police (not below the rank of Superintendent), intelligence agencies, civil armed forces, and other law enforcement agencies.

The statement of objects and reasons, presented during the bill’s passage, highlighted that the current security situation in Pakistan requires “a robust response that goes beyond the existing legal framework.” It noted that re-inserting amendments to Section 11EEEE empowers the government and armed forces to detain individuals posing a significant threat to national security.

The law provides legal authority for preventive detention based on credible information or reasonable suspicion, enabling security agencies to disrupt terrorist plots before they are executed. It also facilitates joint interrogation teams from multiple agencies to conduct comprehensive inquiries and gather actionable intelligence for more effective counterterrorism operations.